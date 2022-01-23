The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.