Head to Head Analysis: BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) vs. Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Singular Genomics Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00

Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 283.29%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Singular Genomics Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,030.86 -$158.41 million N/A N/A Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Singular Genomics Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,593.58% Singular Genomics Systems N/A -42.53% -26.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats BioForce Nanosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

