Head to Head Analysis: BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) vs. Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioForce Nanosciences
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Singular Genomics Systems
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Singular Genomics Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioForce Nanosciences
|$20,000.00
|1,030.86
|-$158.41 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Singular Genomics Systems
|N/A
|N/A
|-$27.94 million
|N/A
|N/A
Singular Genomics Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.
Profitability
This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioForce Nanosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|-1,593.58%
|Singular Genomics Systems
|N/A
|-42.53%
|-26.83%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
37.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Singular Genomics Systems beats BioForce Nanosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile
BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.
