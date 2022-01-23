Analyzing Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) & Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Paycom Software alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paycom Software and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 4 9 0 2.69 Vertex 3 0 2 0 1.80

Paycom Software presently has a consensus target price of $507.92, suggesting a potential upside of 63.85%. Vertex has a consensus target price of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 69.14%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and Vertex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $841.43 million 22.11 $143.45 million $2.95 105.08 Vertex $374.67 million 5.35 -$78.94 million ($0.01) -1,348.00

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 17.31% 22.57% 5.06% Vertex -0.15% 12.37% 4.72%

Summary

Paycom Software beats Vertex on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.