Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 948.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after buying an additional 718,857 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

