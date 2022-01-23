British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by UBS Group

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) received a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

