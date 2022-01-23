Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,756,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

