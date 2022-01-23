Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT Lowered to GBX 780

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($10.92) to GBX 780 ($10.64) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTDPY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.73) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $18.09 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

