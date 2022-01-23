JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 620

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($7.30) to GBX 620 ($8.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 900 ($12.28) price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.00.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $8.43 on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

