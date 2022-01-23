Robert W. Baird Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $230.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.96 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

