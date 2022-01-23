Head to Head Analysis: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) versus Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Veris Residential alerts:

86.2% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Veris Residential and American Campus Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 0 0 0 N/A American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67

American Campus Communities has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.05%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -8.54% -7.28% -2.31% American Campus Communities 2.17% 0.55% 0.23%

Volatility & Risk

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and American Campus Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $313.56 million 4.92 -$51.39 million ($0.41) -41.39 American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.29 $72.80 million $0.13 398.92

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Veris Residential on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment comprises of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.