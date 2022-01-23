SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $700.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.29.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $581.76 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $698.54 and its 200-day moving average is $649.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.