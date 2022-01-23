Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $70.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NYSE:BK opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

