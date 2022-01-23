Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post sales of $4.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.10 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $47,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

