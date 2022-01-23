Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Price Target Raised to €18.90 at Morgan Stanley

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €18.70 ($21.25) to €18.90 ($21.48) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Atlantia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.