Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.54.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FSM opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.