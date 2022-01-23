Scotiabank Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$3.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.16.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.