Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $964.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

