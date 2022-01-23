Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.52% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.85 and a 200-day moving average of $589.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

