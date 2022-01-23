Oppenheimer Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $69.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

USB opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

