Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $508.25, but opened at $409.04. Netflix shares last traded at $386.68, with a volume of 811,279 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.