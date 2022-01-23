Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $102.04 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

