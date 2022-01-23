HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EFR stock opened at C$7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -25.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.03. The company has a current ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Benjamin Eshleman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.06, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,366,774.99.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.