HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$22.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.63.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$13.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.50. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,007,000. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,732,469.02. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,821 shares of company stock worth $245,680 and sold 184,100 shares worth $3,016,498.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.