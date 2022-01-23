mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Head-To-Head Contrast

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.58 $1.67 million N/A N/A Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for mPhase Technologies and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 3.96% 12.15% 5.88% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

