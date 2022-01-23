Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Raised to $96.00 at Barclays

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3,737.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 127,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,950,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

