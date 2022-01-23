Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $314.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $314.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTN. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.67.

MTN stock opened at $279.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.25. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

