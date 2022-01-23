Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Project Angel Parent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. Project Angel Parent has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

