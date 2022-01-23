Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 85,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 189,633 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,683 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 225,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

