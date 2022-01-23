Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 559,709 shares.The stock last traded at $120.94 and had previously closed at $120.35.

Separately, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

