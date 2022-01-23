A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Up 2.8%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shares were up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 4,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 630,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,988. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

