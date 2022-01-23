Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Up 3.6%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.78. 1,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 119,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $549.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,940,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Digimarc by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,163 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Digimarc by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 340,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 52,376 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.