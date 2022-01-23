Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 228,199 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J purchased 34,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $440,059.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,149,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

