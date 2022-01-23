Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €47.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €34.76 ($39.50) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

