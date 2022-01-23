Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €47.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €34.76 ($39.50) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

