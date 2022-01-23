Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.69 ($47.37).

ETR G1A opened at €42.70 ($48.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is €45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.22. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($55.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

