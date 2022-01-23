Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.55) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.26 ($4.84).

ETR CEC1 opened at €7.45 ($8.47) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €4.58 ($5.20) and a 1 year high of €7.80 ($8.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.03.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

