Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.80 ($116.82).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX stock opened at €89.34 ($101.52) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 12-month high of €117.08 ($133.05). The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €93.85.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.