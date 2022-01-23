Financial Comparison: mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) versus Stem (NYSE:STEM)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for mPhase Technologies and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00

Stem has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 198.96%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 3.96% 12.15% 5.88% Stem N/A 2.73% 1.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.58 $1.67 million N/A N/A Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats Stem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

