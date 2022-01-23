Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Raymond James

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.34.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

