Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNMR. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $455.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.