Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE GTES opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 62.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 124.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Gates Industrial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

