Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.33.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

NYSE:AMP opened at $299.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.55.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

