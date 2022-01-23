HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.21.

EDR stock opened at C$5.18 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.32. The company has a market cap of C$882.99 million and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

