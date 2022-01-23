Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 202 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 202 ($2.76) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBRE. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.48) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 253.20 ($3.45).

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 201 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.11. The firm has a market cap of £502.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 276 ($3.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($95,030.90).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

