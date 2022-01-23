CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

CGI stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. CGI has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in CGI by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

