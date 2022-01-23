Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $9.23

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $8.86. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 69,094 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,594,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,217,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,657,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $51,922,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

