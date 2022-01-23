Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.13. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 44,434 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Equities analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

