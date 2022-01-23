Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Up to $17.45

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $17.86. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.