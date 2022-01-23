Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares Gap Up to $16.61

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.61, but opened at $16.96. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 201 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

