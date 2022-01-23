Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $109.34

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $109.34, but opened at $102.34. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $101.03, with a volume of 12,140 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average of $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $6,029,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,662 shares of company stock worth $23,384,485. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

