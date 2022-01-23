Truist Financial Weighs in on The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

PG opened at $162.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.09. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,423 shares of company stock worth $46,762,853 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

